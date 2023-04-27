DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Kroger Grocery officials awarded Crossing Healthcare in Decatur a $10,000 check for its Prescription Produce Program.

The program ensures patients get nutritious foods for a healthy lifestyle. The garden provides fresh produce like tomatoes, brussels sprouts, onions, and even peanuts.

Dietician Elizabeth Hassinger said the food is usually for patients with diabetes, weight loss, and children. The money also opens the program to more patients at Crossing Healthcare.

“They can be so expensive in the store and there can be new things that they might not want to try and spend their money on at the store,” Hassinger said. “So, here they can get it for free and take it home and then maybe they have more confidence in buying it again at the grocery store and know that they like it.”

Hassinger said only patients can enroll in the Prescription Produce Program to get a free bag of food. She also said anyone who would like to buy fresh produce can come to the weekly farmers market event every Friday in June through October.