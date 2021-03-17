Crossing Healthcare chosen for vaccine pilot program

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Crossing Healthcare in Decatur was chosen to be part of a vaccine pilot program to increase equity in distribution.

Crossing is one of five federally qualified health centers across the state to participate. Today Governor Pritzker said his main focus is to make “this vaccine as accessible as possible for all of our residents, from the moment that shipments enter the state of Illinois.” He said that with this program, it’s possible. The health center will receive an additional 300 to 500 doses each week.

He said the pilot program is meant to reduce vaccine hesitancy and ensure that Illinoisans in more rural communities are able to get their shots when they become eligible. He added that one of the top priorities of the vaccine expansion “is to reach underserved populations, especially those who have too often been denied easy access to healthcare.”

Crossing Healthcare has already administered 7,300 shots, and they say, they’re ready to give out even more.

Right now Crossing is only giving vaccinations to people who live in Macon County, but there is talk of turning the location into a mass vaccination site to cater to more of the surrounding areas.