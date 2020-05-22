Cross taken out of mural

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — It has been a point of controversy for months, but “the cross” at the crossroads is gone.

The cross was painted on a mural on a walking path from the Effingham High School to its football field. The City removed the image, which was painted by a local artist.

The issue of the cross in the mural started after the Wisconsin-based Freedom From Religion Foundation sent a letter in December to the mayor of Effingham, saying a person who lived there contacted the group about the mural.