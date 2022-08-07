SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has identified the woman who died in a car crash in Springfield on Friday.

Allmon said the woman is Elyse Davis, 30, of Springfield. Davis was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened near West Monroe Street and South Glenwood Avenue around 4:30 a.m. An autopsy conducted later that day showed that Davis died from multiple blunt force injuries she sustained in the crash.

Allmon and the Springfield Police Department are still investigating the crash and Davis’ death.