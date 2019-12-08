Crisis Nursey opens shop

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — More than 1,000 families will be impacted by the shop which is hosted by Crisis Nursery.

The shop provides a safe and fun environment for kids to do their holiday shopping, with volunteers making sure they pick out the right gifts for their loved ones.

They had over 500 volunteers that have been helping throughout the week.

“It’s a lot of fun for the children, it’s a great time for them to come and budget their money. They get a spending limit, so if their limit is 20 Dollars they get to go in and pick out items that are going to go right up to that 20 Dollars. So it’s a fun time for them to pick out all the items for their special person and then budget their money. So we’re trying to teach them that at a young age,” says Ashley Morgan who is the Crisis Nursery Development & Events Coordinator.

This year is their 27th year doing this event.