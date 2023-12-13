CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Crisis Nursery’s Annual Holiday Shop returns on Thursday for its 30th year.

The shop will be at the Orpheum Theatre in downtown Champaign. The event allows children to shop with a volunteer for gifts for family members and friends. All gifts vary in price, from $1 to $10.

Organizers say the event takes a lot of community volunteers to make it work, but it’s worth it.

“We had 10 toy sponsors this year, so that was $10,000 raised to go to the nursery to help us kind of pay for this event,” said Jenna Phillips, Assistant Director of Development and Marketing. “But also, so that the rest of the proceeds can come to the nursery.”

The shop will be open Thursday and Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.