Criminal charges not filed against officer

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Criminal charges won’t be filed against a Springfield police officer in an officer-involved shooting.

It happened in June. Police were called for a domestic disturbance. Authorities say the suspect, Chad Robbins, pulled out a gun and threatened the responding officers. Officer Charles Peters responded to help. He yelled a final warning to “drop the gun” and Robbins didn’t. Peters fired six rounds. Three hit Robbins.

The suspect was later indicted on charges including aggravated unlawful use of a firearm and aggravated assault. He faces up to five years in prison.