CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for help locating a teenager wanted on burglary and theft charges.

December Craig is described as being a 19-year-old Black female. She is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 119 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Her last known address is on Kings Way in Champaign.

Officials said Craig is charged with burglary and theft, but she never appeared in court to face these charges. A warrant was subsequently issued for her arrest.

Anyone who knows of Craig’s whereabouts is asked to submit their knowledge to Crime Stoppers using one of three methods: calling 217-373-8477, visiting their website or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters do not have to give their name or appear in court and they can be rewarded with cash if Craig is arrested with the help of their tip.