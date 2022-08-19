PETERSBURG, Ill. (WCIA) – Menard County Crime Stoppers is asking for help to solve a cold case.

Illinois State Police are investigating the death of Olen Randall, whose body was found in a home at 303 W. Adams Street in Petersburg, Illinois Oct. 15, 2015.

His death was ruled a homicide, and the cause of death was due to blunt force trauma.

State Police are pursuing any leads that could lead to the arrest of who’s responsible for Randall’s death.

Anyone who has any information regarding this case can call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 217-788-8427, submit a tip on this website, cashfortips.us or use the P3 app.

If your tip results in an arrest in this case, Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of at least $5,000.

Remember, Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name.