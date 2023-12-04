SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Crime Stoppers of Sangamon and Menard Counties will host its annual Trivia Night event on Jan. 27 at the Bank of Springfield Center.

Doors open at 5:00 p.m. and the trivia game starts at 6:30 p.m. This is the event’s 13th year running. It will feature live music, a wall of wine, a 10 for 10 raffle and a 50/50 drawing.

The first place winners will receive $500. The second place team will win $300, and the third place team will earn $200.

Fun and challenging questions have been prepared by Russ Friedewald of Trivia Workshop. Emcees Sam Madonia from 1450 Sports Radio, John Spalding from WFMB-FM, and Joe Crain, Director of Public Programs and Community Engagement with the Abraham Lincoln Library and Museum, will be making their return.

Participants can bring their own food and snacks, though refreshments are available for purchase.

Crime Stoppers said they saw a record number of 142 tables at the last Trivia Night event. They hope to beat that number this coming year. Crime Stoppers also said they encourage sponsors and donors for the event.

To sign up, visit the Crime Stoppers website at cashfortips.us or call 217-622-9547.