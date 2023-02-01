CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — There’s a pair of new faces to Champaign County Crime Stoppers: Illini basketball players Luke Goode and Ty Rodgers.

Crime Stoppers announced on Wednesday that it is releasing a new digital advertisement featuring the Illini stars. The ad features them promoting Crime Stoppers’ system of anonymity and tips for arrests. The ad also promotes the organization’s P3 Tips app, which can be used to submit anonymous tips.

Goode and Rodgers filmed the ad at the Stephens Family YMCA in Champaign. The partnership between them and Crime Stoppers was made possible through Illinois’ name, image and likeness law passed in 2021.

“Young people often have information about things going on in their school or neighborhood but are hesitant to provide information or don’t know how to anonymously,” said Josh Henson, the Crime Stoppers board member who oversaw creation of the ad. “This video reaches kids and teens where they are with a simple and relatable message.”

Crime Stoppers thanked Kam Cox at the Illinois Division of Intercollegiate Athletics and Renae Cory at the YMCA for their support in making the ad.