Crime Stoppers still seeking tips after man fatally shot in head

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are asking for the public’s help with investigating a shooting that killed a 46-year-old Champaign man last month in Urbana.

A press release from Champaign County Crime Stoppers says officers responded to a shots fired report on the afternoon of April 11. It happened at Webber and Anderson streets.

Police say when they got to the scene, they found a 46-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his head. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

The release says a silver sedan was seen nearby when the shooting occurred and investigators believe that car may be involved

Detectives say they are actively investigating all leads and seeking any information in relation to this crime.

Police are also asking anyone with surveillance cameras in the neighborhood to check the footage for any suspicious persons or cars.

If you have any information regarding this crime you may contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS,

373tips.com, or via the P3 Tips mobile app. Tipsters are always 100% completely anonymous when contacting Crime Stoppers.

All tips submitted to Crime Stoppers are electronically stripped of any personally identifying information and processed by a third-party answering service and not law enforcement.

Cash rewards of up to $1,000 are paid on tips received through Crime Stoppers for information leading to an arrest. Tipsters will never be asked their name and are given a secret code number to use when checking on a possible reward