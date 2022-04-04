CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Crime Stoppers needs your help solving a retail theft case.

In a news release, Crime Stoppers officials stated it happened at Good Vibes Sound on Round Barn Road in Champaign. On March 22, a woman distracted an employee while the other took electronics from a display and walked out of the store without paying for them. The second woman then grabbed other product as she went out the door. In total, the women stole over $2,400 in merchandise, according to officials.





If you know anything about this crime, please call Crime Stoppers at (217) 373-TIPS or you can submit a tip online.