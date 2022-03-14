RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — This week Champaign County Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in collecting information regarding a shooting.

According to police, on February 26, at around 11:45 p.m., they were dispatched to a location on North Garrard Street in Rantoul in response to a report of a fight. While they were on the way, officers learned gunshots were fired and one person had been shot. The victim, who was later identified as 24-year-old Carlos Navarrete, was taken to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Anyone with information regarding this or any crime in Champaign County is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, 373tips.com or via the P3 Tips mobile app. Tipsters are completely anonymous when contacting Crime Stoppers. All tips submitted to Crime Stoppers are electronically stripped of any personally identifying information and processed by a third-party answering service, not law enforcement. Cash rewards of up to $5,000 are paid on tips received through Crime Stoppers for information leading to an arrest. Tipsters will never be asked their name and receive a personal code number to check on a possible reward.