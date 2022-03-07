CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is seeking assistance from the public regarding a retail theft and aggravated battery that happened at Best Buy on February 26.

According to police, at approximately 1:10 p.m., two people entered Best Buy at 2117 North Prospect Avenue, removed two iPhones from a display counter and attempted to leave the store without paying. When an employee confronted these two at the exit, one of the offenders pepper-sprayed the employee and fled the store with the stolen merchandise, officers stated.

Police said the suspects were two women, one was wearing a tan coat and black/white/gray leggings and the second woman wore a black hooded sweatshirt with lettering on the front and black pants with a white stripe down the side. The offenders were seen leaving in a silver Buick sedan.

Anyone with information regarding this or any crime in Champaign County is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, 373tips.com or via the P3 Tips mobile app. Tipsters are completely anonymous when contacting Crime Stoppers. All tips submitted to Crime Stoppers are electronically stripped of any personally identifying information and processed by a third-party answering service (not law enforcement). Cash rewards of up to $5,000 are paid on tips received through Crime Stoppers for information leading to an arrest. Tipsters will never be asked their name and receive a personal code number to check on a possible reward.