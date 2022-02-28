CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is seeking assistance from the public regarding a retail theft that happened on December 4, 2021.

According to Champaign Police, at around 4:40 p.m., three subjects entered Menards at 620 West Town Center Boulevard, selected fourteen rolls of electrical wire and left the store without paying. The wire was valued at $5,800.

The suspects were two men in their 30s and a woman in her 20s, officers stated. They also said one man wore a gray/light blue cap, blue coat, distressed jeans and tan boots, the other man wore all black clothing and tan boots and the woman wore a black coat, jeans and black boots. The subjects were reported to leave in a silver Chrysler.

Anyone with information regarding this or any crime in Champaign County is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, 373tips.com or via the P3 Tips mobile app. Tipsters are completely anonymous when contacting Crime Stoppers. All tips submitted to Crime Stoppers are electronically stripped of any personally identifying information and processed by a third-party answering service (not law enforcement). Cash rewards of up to $1,000 are paid on tips received through Crime Stoppers for information leading to an arrest.