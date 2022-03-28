CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — This week, Champaign County Crime Stoppers is looking for more information related to reckless discharge of a firearm on March 22.

At around 7:30 p.m., Champaign Police were dispatched to the Blackhawk Convenience Store on West Springfield Avenue in response to a report of shots fired. When officers arrived at the scene, they found 11 spent shell casings outside of the business. Surveillance footage captured a subject shooting at the occupants of a white 2014 Chevy Malibu, one of the occupants returned fire before all parties fled the area.

Police are seeking assistance in identifying four subjects involved in this incident. They appeared to be three men and one woman. Subject one was wearing all black clothing, a black mask and bright blue shoes; subject two was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, black mask, gray pants and white shoes; subject three was seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a design on the arm and black pants with a design down the leg. Subject four, the woman, was wearing a dark jacket, white shirt and jeans.

If you have any information regarding this or any crime in Champaign County, please contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, 373tips.com or via the P3 Tips mobile app.

Tipsters are completely anonymous when contacting Crime Stoppers. All tips submitted to Crime Stoppers are electronically stripped of any personally identifying information and processed by a third-party answering service, not law enforcement. Cash rewards of up to $5,000 are paid on tips received through Crime Stoppers for information leading to an arrest. Tipsters will never be asked their name and receive a personal code number to check on a possible reward.