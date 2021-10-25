Crime Stoppers seeks information about bank robbery

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is seeking help from the public to get more information about a bank robbery that happened on October 15.

Police said at around 1:25 p.m., they were dispatched to the First Midwest Bank on Springfield Avenue in response to a reported robbery. When police arrived at the scene, they discovered that a man went into the bank and handed a note to a teller, demanding money. No weapon was seen or implied. The suspect escaped with an undetermined amount of cash.

According to police, the suspect was described as a black man, 5’5″ tall and about 30 to 35 years old. He was wearing a black hat, possibly with a Houston Astro’s logo, a dark navy sweatshirt and dark or black jeans.

Investigators are seeking the public’s assistance with identifying the subject. Anyone with information on this case can contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, 373tips.com, or via the P3 Tips mobile app.

Tipsters can stay completely anonymous when contacting Crime Stoppers. All tips submitted to Crime Stoppers are electronically stripped of any personally identifying information and processed by a third-party answering service. Cash rewards of up to $1,000 are paid on tips received through Crime Stoppers for information leading to an arrest.