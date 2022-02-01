Crime Stoppers seeks help in solving dirt bike theft

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon and Menard County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in solving a dirt bike theft that took place a month ago.

Officer John Dorsey, Crime Stoppers Coordinator, said that between 6 p.m. on Dec. 30 and 3 p.m. on Dec. 31, an unknown suspect entered a garage at 210 North Dixon Road in Springfield and stole a dirt bike. The bike is described as a red, white and black 2009 Husqvarna 250cc with the number 64 on the front and both sides and a broken front steering stop.

A photo of the bike can be found on Crime Stoppers’ website.

Anyone with information about this theft can call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 217-788-8427, submit a tip online or through the P3 Tips app. Information that results in an arrest can be rewarded with up to $250.