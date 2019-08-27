Crime stoppers seeks help finding thief

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers needs your help solving a crime that happened at a school.

Sometime between May and August, several Chromebooks, iPads and ThinkPad’s were stolen from a classroom trailer at Franklin Steam Academy. Just last week, more Chromebooks and laptops were stolen from the same classroom.

In total $22,000 worth of electronics were taken. If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online by clicking this link.