Crime stoppers seeks help finding thief

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Crime Stoppers needs assistance from the public regarding a retail theft.

On September 27, at around 2:00 p.m., 23-year-old Deiondre L. Davis stole a necklace from Macy’s at Market Place Mall.

He entered the store and asked to see a diamond necklace on display. An employee removed the necklace from the display case and handed it to the suspect. Davis then fled the store with the necklace in hand.

The diamond necklace was valued at $9,000.

He was described as 5’09”, 175 lbs., wearing a black hat, gray with white zip-up sweatshirt and jeans.

He was believed to have left the parking lot in a gray Honda CRV.

Davis is also wanted for violating his probation twice. One charge is for Aggravated D.U.I. with a bond set at $200,000 and the other is Possession of a Controlled Substance with a bond set at $200,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers. You can remain anonymous and may earn a cash reward.

Champaign County Crime Stoppers

(217) 373 – TIPS

Text: CCTip + info to CRIMES (274637)