Crime Stoppers seeking tips on robbery suspect

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Crime Stoppers of Sangamon and Menard counties is asking for the public’s help to solve a robbery at a Springfield business this week.



Springfield Police Officer John Dorsey said at around 10 p.m. on Sunday, December 26, the male suspect entered the Dollar General at 2800 West Lawrence Avenue. The man hid in a back room until the store was closed. Then he allegedly approached an employee while implying he had a weapon before taking cash and cigarettes. The man left on foot out the back door. Dorsey said the suspect was wearing a black jacket with the hood up, a medical-style mask, black jeans, and white shoes.



If you have information on this crime, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 217-788-8427, visiting cashfortips.us, or using the P3 Tips app for your smartphone. A tip that leads to an arrest could mean a cash reward up to $2,500.