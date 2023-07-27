SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help in solving a string of what said are illegal burns in the same area of Springfield.

Officials said the burns are happening on the property of both Oak Ridge and Calvary Cemeteries. Last year, the Springfield Fire Department responded to fires in the area 11 different times, but there was no significant damage thanks to the fires being noticed quickly.

These fires could be considered either arson, which is a felony, or a violation of city ordinance that prohibits open burning in Springfield.

Anyone who has information about these fires and who is setting them is asked to submit their knowledge to Crime Stoppers. Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling 217-788-8427, visiting Crime Stoppers’ website or using the P3 Tips app.

Any tip that results in an arrest can be rewarded with up to $2,500.