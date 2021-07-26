Crime Stoppers seeking tips after several fires set at city parks

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help with investigating several arsons.

A press release says three garbage cans were set on fire sometime between 12:50 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. on July 9 at Hessel Park. It also says a signpost was set on fire around 6 a.m. Thursday at Roberson Meadows West Park, along with a table.

Crime Stoppers says the Champaign Park District has reported arson incidents at six different parks in the past several months.

Police are asking anyone in nearby neighborhoods to review security camera footage for any suspicious persons or cars.

If you have any information regarding this or any other crime in Champaign County, Crime Stoppers asks you to call them at 217-373-TIPS, visit 373tips.com, or send a tip via the P3 Tips mobile app