Crime Stoppers seeking tips after robbery at Kaufman Lake

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are asking for the public’s help with investigating an aggravated robbery.

A press release from Champaign County Crime Stoppers says police responded to Kaufman Lake on Sunday, May 2nd around 3 p.m. for a report of a robbery.

When they arrived, they learned a victim was walking around the lake when she was approached by the suspect. The man held her at knifepoint and demanded her phone, then took off on foot with her belonging.

The suspect was described as 20-25 years of age, with a tattoo on his lower left leg. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, dark shorts, and a blue surgical mask.

Police are still investigating the robbery.

If you have any information regarding this crime you may contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS,

373tips.com, or via the P3 Tips mobile app. Tipsters are always 100% completely anonymous when contacting Crime Stoppers.

All tips submitted to Crime Stoppers are electronically stripped of any personally identifying information and processed by a third-party answering service and not law enforcement.

Cash rewards of up to $1,000 are paid on tips received through Crime Stoppers for information leading to an arrest. Tipsters will never be asked their name and are given a secret code number to use when checking on a possible reward.