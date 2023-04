RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help in locating a man wanted for sexual crimes.

Officials said Kevin Kryzanski of Rantoul is facing a charge of criminal sexual abuse, with bond set at $100,000. His last known address is in Rantoul at 2079 County Road 2900N.

Kryzanski is described as being a 48-year-old White male with blonde hair and blue eyes. He is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 215 pounds.