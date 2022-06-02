SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — This week, Crime Stoppers is seeking information to assist the Springfield Police Department with identifying a felony theft suspect.

According to police, a man is accused of stealing a wallet from the men’s locker room at Planet Fitness located at 1756 West Wabash Avenue on April 9, between 3:30 and 4:30 p.m.. Police said after the wallet was stolen, the victim’s credit card was used to pay for $3,000 worth of merchandise at Best Buy.

Anyone who has information about the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427, submit a tip ONLINE or use the P3 app. If your tip results in an arrest, you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,500.