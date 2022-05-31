CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — This week Champaign County Crime Stoppers is seeking assistance from the public regarding a shooting.

On May 11, at around 8:40 p.m., Champaign Police responded to a shooting at the Mach 1 Food Stop on Bloomington Road. Officers arrived and found evidence of a shooting, including surveillance footage from the business, which captured four people exchanging gunfire.

Police seek the public’s assistance in identifying the persons captured on the video. After the shooting, all involved parties fled in two different vehicles described below:

Suspect vehicle #1 – Silver Pontiac Sedan

Suspect vehicle #2 – White Dodge Sedan

Anyone who has information regarding this or any crime in Champaign County is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, 373tips.com or via the P3 Tips mobile app.

Tipsters are completely anonymous when contacting Crime Stoppers. All tips submitted to Crime Stoppers are electronically stripped of any personally identifying information and processed by a third-party answering service, not law enforcement. Cash rewards of up to $5,000 are paid on tips received through Crime Stoppers for information leading to an arrest. Tipsters will never be asked their name and receive a personal code number to check on a possible reward.