RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — This week, Champaign County Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s assistance in getting more information on a criminal damage.

On April 5, at around 3:30 a.m., Rantoul Police were dispatched to the Rantoul Pizza Pub on East Congress Avenue in response to an activated motion alarm. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a damaged window on the north side of the business and evidence that someone had entered the building. According to officers, once inside, the suspect damaged an interior door that allowed access to a neighboring business, Dis N Dat Barbecue.

The suspect was captured on video, wearing a dark-colored coat with square and rectangular patches on the back, athletic style pants with a vertical stripe along the leg, dark-colored shoes with a rectangular pattern on the sides, gloves and face covering.

Anyone who has information regarding this or any crime in Champaign County is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, 373tips.com or via the P3 Tips mobile app. Tipsters are completely anonymous when contacting Crime Stoppers. All tips submitted to Crime Stoppers are electronically stripped of any personally identifying information and processed by a third-party answering service – not law enforcement. Cash rewards of up to $5,000 are paid on tips received through Crime Stoppers for information leading to an arrest. Tipsters will never be asked their name and receive a personal code number to check on a possible reward.