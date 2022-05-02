URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — This week, Champaign County Crime Stoppers is seeking assistance from the public regarding an attempted robbery that happened on April 20.

At around 11:35 p.m., police officers were dispatched to the B-Spirits Gas Station on West Main Street in response to a report of an attempted robbery. When officers arrived at the scene, they learned that a man had gone behind the counter and demanded the clerk open the cash register. The offender left the store when the clerk refused to do so.

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the subject captured on video. The suspect appeared to be a man wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt, black pants, red bandana and camo backpack.

Anyone who has information about this or any other crimes in Champaign County is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at (217) 373-TIPS, 373tips.com or via the P3 Tips mobile app.

Tipsters are completely anonymous when contacting Crime Stoppers. All tips submitted to Crime Stoppers are electronically stripped of any personally identifying information and processed by a third-party answering service, not law enforcement. Cash rewards of up to $5,000 are paid on tips received through Crime Stoppers for information leading to an arrest. Tipsters will never be asked their name and receive a personal code number to check on a possible reward.