CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) –This week, Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in getting information regarding a shooting that happened in 2021.

On October 24, 2021, at around 1:15 p.m., Champaign Police were dispatched to the area of Town Center Boulevard and North Prospect Avenue in response to a report of a shooting with injuries.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found 24-year-old Liam Gasser inside a vehicle with a single life-threatening gunshot wound to the head. Gasser is still recovering from his injuries.

Investigators are actively pursuing all leads and seeking any information or video surveillance relevant to this case. They are asking any businesses or individuals with surveillance cameras or photos to review the footage for any persons or vehicles captured in the area either prior to or after the incident.

Anyone who has information regarding this or any crime in Champaign County is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, 373tips.com or via the P3 Tips mobile app. Tipsters are completely anonymous when contacting Crime Stoppers. All tips submitted to Crime Stoppers are electronically stripped of any personally identifying information and processed by a third-party answering service, not law enforcement. Cash rewards of up to $5,000 are paid on tips received through Crime Stoppers for information leading to an arrest. Tipsters will never be asked their name and receive a personal code number to check on a possible reward.