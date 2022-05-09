CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — This week, Champaign County Crime Stoppers is seeking assistance from the public regarding a theft and credit card fraud that happened on April 24.

According to Champaign Police, at around 11 a.m. on April 24, a theft occurred at Home Goods, located at 718 Town Center Boulevard in Champaign. Officers said an unknown offender(s) stole the victim’s wallet from her purse while it was unattended in a shopping cart. 45 minutes after the incident happened, one of the victim’s credit cards was used at the Urbana Walmart with purchases totaling just under $2,300. A second purchase was attempted for $2,900.

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the subjects captured on video. They said the suspects wore baseball caps. The first man was wearing a navy sweatshirt with medium-colored jeans and the other man was wearing a camouflage sweatshirt with light-colored jeans. These two left in what appeared to be a black Ford Explorer, officers added.

Anyone who has information regarding this or any crime in Champaign County is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, 373tips.com or via the P3 Tips mobile app. Tipsters are completely anonymous when contacting Crime Stoppers. All tips submitted to Crime Stoppers are electronically stripped of any personally identifying information and processed by a third-party answering service – not law enforcement. Cash rewards of up to $5,000 are paid on tips received through Crime Stoppers for information leading to an arrest. Tipsters will never be asked their name and receive a personal code number to check on a possible reward.