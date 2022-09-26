CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in finding a burglary suspect who used a unique mask to hide his identity.

Officials said the suspect wore a Ghostface mask from the Scream franchise while committing the burglary. During the overnight hours of Sept. 17, the suspect broke into a restricted area of Midwest Underground Technology, Inc., located at 2626 Midwest Court in Champaign. Once inside, he cut the locks off several work trailers and stole tools and equipment stored inside.

The suspect then used one of the company’s John Deere Gator carts to flee the scene. The total amount of the stolen equipment is estimated at $30,000.

In addition to the Ghostface mask, the burglar was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

People who have information about this crime can submit a tip to Crime Stoppers by calling 217-373-8477, visiting their website or using the P3 Tips app.

All tips are submitted anonymously can can result in a cash reward if a tip leads to an arrest.