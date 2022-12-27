CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking assistance with a wanted suspect, 47-year-old Evelyn D. Bellamy.

Police said Bellamy is 5’1”, weighs 185 lbs. and has black hair and brown eyes. She has two warrants for her arrest, the first is for failure to appear- felon possession/ use of a weapon. Bond was set at $7,500.

The second warrant is for failure to appear- retail theft, with bond set at $5,000.

Bellamy’s last known address was on the 100 block of N. First St. in Champaign.

If you have any information regarding this or any crime in Champaign County, please contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, 373tips.com, or via the P3 Tips mobile app. Tipsters are always 100% completely anonymous when contacting Crime Stoppers.

All tips submitted to Crime Stoppers are electronically stripped of any personally identifying information and processed by a third-party answering service – NOT law enforcement. Cash rewards of up to $5,000 are paid on tips received through Crime Stoppers for information leading to an arrest.

Tipsters will never be asked their name and receive a personal code number to check on a possible reward.