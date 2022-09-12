CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers needs help finding three thieves.

Police say the suspects worked together to steal money from a store, and they were caught on surveillance video.

The video captured three people inside AM-KO Oriental Foods and Gifts last month. That was Aug. 1 around 5:45 p.m. near East Springfield Avenue and South First Street in Champaign.

Police say one of the suspects distracted an employee, another worked as a lookout, and the other person went into the office and stole $3,800. If you know anything about this crime or you recognize the suspects, you can report it anonymously and get a cash reward.

Tipsters are kept completely anonymous when contacting Crime Stoppers. All tips submitted to Crime Stoppers are electronically stripped of any personal-identifying information and processed by a third-party answering service – NOT law enforcement. Cash rewards of up to $5,000 are paid on tips received through Crime Stoppers for information leading to an arrest. Tipsters will never be asked their name and receive a personal code to check on a possible reward.

If you would like to report that information, you can call 217-373-TIPS or send a tip to 373tips.com.