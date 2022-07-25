CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers needs help finding a thief.

Authorities say the man stole a phone, and it was valued at $875.

That happened at a gaming parlor, and workers were able to catch the suspect on camera.

Police responded to Lacey’s Place at East University Avenue and North 1st Street. That was June 20 at 1:07 PM.

Witnesses say the man sat down next to a customer, took their phone and then left on a dark-colored mountain bike with an oversized comfort seat. They say he has a medium build with a receding hairline.

If you know anything about this crime, you can report that information anonymously and receive a cash reward.

Police seek the public’s assistance in identifying the subject captured on video.

If you have any information regarding this or any crime in Champaign County, please contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, 373tips.com, or via the P3 Tips mobile app.



Tipsters are always completely anonymous when contacting Crime Stoppers.

All tips submitted to Crime Stoppers are electronically stripped of any personally identifying information and processed by a third-party answering service – NOT law enforcement. Cash rewards of up to $5,000 are paid on tips received through Crime Stoppers for information leading to an arrest.

Tipsters will never be asked their name and receive a personal code number to check on a possible reward.