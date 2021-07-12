Crime Stoppers searching for suspects who took wallet from elderly woman, used stolen credit cards

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Police in Champaign County are continuing to investigate a May theft from a customer at a Meijer department store.

A press release from Crime Stoppers says it happened sometime between 11:45 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on May 12.

Detectives say four suspects are being sought after a wallet was stolen from an elderly woman’s shopping cart at Meijer, 2401 North Prospect Avenue, Champaign.

Officers say several suspects used debit/credit cards at nearby Walmart and Target locations. Police say they spent over $11,000 with the stolen cards in under 30 minutes.

Security cameras recorded the suspects at the department stores, the release says. Police add they appeared to be three males and a female, all either white or Latino. They were seen leaving in a white SUV, according to police, which is believed to be a Mazda CX-9.

The first suspect was a male wearing a blue coat and tan pants, Crime Stoppers say, and the second suspect was identified as a female wearing a blue sleeveless shirt, jeans, and has a tattoo on her right shoulder.

Suspects #1 and #2

Officers say the third suspect grabbed the woman’s wallet. They say he was wearing a blue sweatshirt and jeans.

Suspect #3

Crime Stoppers say a fourth suspect was wearing a navy-blue long-sleeved shirt with a dark vest and dark pants.

Suspect #4

The release says all of the suspects were wearing ball caps with some type of lettering or emblem on the front. They were all wearing face masks, police add.

If you have any information about these crimes, Champaign County Crime Stoppers asks you to call them at 217-373-TIPS, 373tips.com, or via the P3 Tips mobile app.

From the release:

“Tipsters are always 100% completely anonymous when contacting Crime Stoppers. All tips submitted to Crime Stoppers are electronically stripped of any personally identifying information and processed by a third-party answering service — NOT law enforcement. Cash rewards of up to $1,000 are paid on tips received through Crime Stoppers for information leading to an arrest. Tipsters will never be asked their name and are given a secret code number to use when checking on a possible reward.”