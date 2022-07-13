DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Macon County Crime Stoppers needs more information about a shots-fired investigation where property was hit.

It happened earlier this month in Decatur.

Nobody was hurt, but homes were hit by gunfire, and several shell casings were recovered from the scene.

Police were called to North Taylor Avenue and West Rattan Avenue July 5 around 8:30 p.m.

A witness told police they saw a man in a dark hooded sweatshirt. Witnesses say the suspect was walking quickly on Taylor shortly after the shots were fired.

If you have any information, you can report it anonymously at 217-423-TIPS.

If your information leads to an arrest, you’ll be entitled up to $500 in cash.

If you live in the area and have surveillance cameras, you’re encouraged to check your security video.

To learn more about this incident or other crimes of the week in Macon County, you can click here.