MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Crime Stoppers is searching for the person who shot a child.

Decatur police were called to St. Mary’s Hospital for a gunshot victim on July 13 around 2:00 PM.

The child had life-threatening injuries.

Officers were then able to determine the shooting happened near East William and North East Street.

Several shell casings were on the ground, and there was damage to a nearby building.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, please call Crime Stoppers at 217-423-TIPS.

You do not have to give your name.

Crime Stoppers will pay $500 or more for information that leads to an arrest on the crime of the week.