SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Crime Stoppers in Sangamon County needs your help to find burglars who are breaking into people’s cars.

Authorities say two people had their vehicles broken into, and items were taken. Police say it happened before 1 p.m. on June 22 in the 100 block of South Chatham Road in Springfield.

Police also say the thieves caused more than $1,000 in damage to the vehicles. They then used one of the victim’s credit cards to buy items at several businesses. Authorities believe these are the people responsible.

If you know anything, you can report that information anonymously and receive a cash reward.

All you have to do is call Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427 or use the P-3 app.

To learn more, you can click here.