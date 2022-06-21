CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers needs your help to find a man who robbed a restaurant.

Authorities say he walked into the building, demanded money from the safe and then left.

They’re asking nearby business owners to check their surveillance video to help identify him.

Police say he walked into the Slim Chickens off South Neil Street around 10 p.m. on June 12. Police say he had a gun and took off with money. Witnesses believe he’s 30 to 40 years old. If you recognize him, you can report that information anonymously and receive a cash reward.

All you have to do is point your cellphone’s camera at this flow code. That should take you to the Crime Stoppers’ site, and you can submit all those details.