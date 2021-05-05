Crime Stoppers searches for tips regarding shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Crime Stoppers is looking for information about a shooting that happened in Springfield on March 26.

In a news release, officers said it happened around 2:30 a.m. near Lexington and Concord drives. Witnesses told police they heard multiple shots fired. They also saw people in two vehicles shooting at each other. The cars were described as a gray SUV and a small dark vehicle, according to officers. One apartment in that area was hit by bullets.

Shortly after those shots were fired, other witnesses saw the suspects shooting at each other again near Westchester Boulevard and Gaines Mill Road.

If you know anything about this shooting, call Crime Stoppers at (217) 788-8427. You can also submit a tip online. If your tip results in a n arrest, you could get up to $2,500.