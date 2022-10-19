DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Macon County Crime Stoppers and the Decatur Police Department are asking the public for information about an armed robbery that happened in Decatur earlier this month.

Officials said that on Oct. 7, a man walked into the Hardee’s located at 1080 West Eldorado Drive while holding a gun. He walked up to the counter, demanded money and took an undisclosed amount of cash from the register. The offender left the store and ran north toward Cerro Gordo Street.

The offender is described as being a Black male between 25 and 35 years of age, six feet tall and with a slender build. He was wearing a black baseball cap, a black ski mask and a black hoodie with gray sweatpants. He was also wearing black sunglasses and white surgical gloves.

Anyone who has information about this robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 217-423-8477. All tips can be made anonymously and tips that result in an arrest can be rewarded with $500 or more.