OWANECO, Ill. (WCIA) — Christian County Crime Stoppers needs your help looking for those who stole an old school bell in Owaneco.

Officials shared on social media that sometime between April 4-12, one or more unknown people stole a school bell from a monument in Owaneco Park.

The bell was from the old Owaneco School which had closed in the 1940s. Officials said the bell had been sitting on the monument as a broken bracket and was waiting to be repaired.

The total amount of the theft is unknown at this time.

If you have any information relating to this theft, anyone is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers on this crime or any other crimes or wanted persons. Crime Stoppers will pay cash rewards of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest and you do not have to give your name.

Crime Stoppers will pay double the normal reward for information that leads to an arrest for the crime of the week.

You can contact Crime Stoppers at 824-9100, online, or by texting CRIMES(274637) and then your tip. Reminder: you will remain anonymous.