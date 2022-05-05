CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is offering a $500 scholarship to a graduating high school senior from Champaign County who is planning a career in Criminal Justice.

Applications must be completed and received by May 20, 2022 by Champaign County Crime Stoppers, P.O. Box 814, Champaign IL 61824, or scanned and emailed to 373tips@gmail.com. Applicants must include the completed application and two letters of recommendation, along with your most recent transcripts or GPA.

The Champaign County Crime Stoppers Youth Scholarship Committee will select the scholarship recipient from those applications that are fully completed and received by May 20, 2022. Once the decision is made, the Chair of the Youth Scholarship will notify the successful candidate and their high school by June 1, 2022.

The successful applicant must then notify Crime Stoppers of which college or university they intend to attend, plus the name and address of the comptroller for that college or university. Champaign County Crime Stoppers will then issue a check for $500 to the applicant’s choice of college or university, to be applied toward the recipient’s account.

The recipient and family or friends, along with a school representative will be invited and will receive a printed award at the annual luncheon for Crime Stoppers to be held in July 2022.

If you’d like to download that application, you can visit the Crime Stoppers’ webpage here.