CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Champaign police and Champaign County Crime Stoppers are asking for your help.

Both groups are trying to find the contents of a bag.

Crime Stoppers says if your information leads to an arrest, you could be entitled up to $5,000 in cash.

As always, your tips and personal information are confidential.

Tipsters are always completely anonymous when contacting Crime Stoppers.

All tips submitted to Crime Stoppers are electronically stripped of any personally identifying information and processed by a third-party answering service – NOT law enforcement.

Cash rewards of up to $5,000 are paid on tips received through Crime Stoppers for information leading to an arrest.

Tipsters will never be asked their name and receive a personal code number to check on a possible reward.