URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for help in finding a person who recently failed to appear in court to face criminal charges.

Officials said Jovan D. Marshall, 42, was previously charged with possessing a weapon as a felon, but he never appeared in court. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Marshall is described as being Black with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds.

His last known address is an apartment located at 2403 Prairie Green Drive in Urbana.