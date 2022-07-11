CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers needs help finding a man who had a gun, and then he dropped it when authorities tried questioning him about it.

If you live or work in the area, authorities are asking you to check your surveillance video to help find him. He was last seen running from authorities near Springfield Avenue and Kenwood Road in Champaign. That was July 5 at 4 p.m.

Officers say they saw him with a firearm, and they tried to talk to him about it. That’s when they say he took off running and tossed the gun. Authorities believe he’s in his 20s and weighs at least 160 pounds.

If you have any information about this incident, you can anonymously report it. You can point your cellphone’s camera at this flow code, and that’ll take you to the Crime Stoppers’ site to report any helpful details.

If your information leads to an arrest, you’ll be entitled a cash reward.

To learn more, you can click here.