Crime Stoppers looks for tips regarding shots fired investigation

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Crime Stoppers is looking for information about a shots fired incident that happened in April at a laundromat.

In a news release, officers said it happened around noon on April 11 at Lucky Lady Laundry on East Stanford. They said shots were fired from the front passenger window of a dark-colored Ford Taurus. The bullets hit a white Toyota 4-door that was parked in the parking lot. No one was hurt.

The suspect vehicle was seen going southbound on 11th Street.

If you have any information about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (217) 788-8427. You can also submit a tip online.