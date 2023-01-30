CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in identifying the person responsible for an assault that happened inside a University of Illinois bar last fall.

Officials said the assault happened at Kam’s, 102 East Green Street in Champaign, the morning of Sept. 4, 2022. At approximately 1:15 a.m., an unknown male asked a female patron to follow him to another area of the bar. When she tried to leave, the offender became aggressive and repeatedly pushed the victim against a wall. She was able to get away while the offender left Kam’s on foot.

Champaign Police are asking for help in identifying the offender, who was captured on area security cameras. He is described as being White with brown hair, 5 feet 10 inches tall and spoke with a slight European accent. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with a lion design on the front and back, khaki pants and white shoes.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to submit their knowledge to Crime Stoppers by calling 217-373-8477, visiting their website or using the P3 Tips app. All tips are processed by a third-party answering service, not law enforcement, to ensure 100% anonymity.

Rewards of up to $1,000 will be awarded to tipsters in this case if their tip results in the arrest of the offender.